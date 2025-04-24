NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avalanche, Oilers, Blues, Lightning, Capitals and Jets

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that forward Pavel Zacha had a small procedure done. Forward John Beecher might need a procedure as well.

Sweeney said they don’t anticipate any other players requiring surgery.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog returned to the Avs lineup after almost three years. His last game was on June 26th, 2022. He had 13:16 in ice-time with a team high six hits.

“I felt pretty good; speed-wise, legs, physically, I felt good,” Landeskog said. “It felt great in all areas tonight, in terms of just being back, and then on the ice, play-wise, there’s areas to improve. But very special night, regardless of the outcome, and looking forward to Saturday already.”

TSN: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane returned to the lineup for Game 2 last night. He hasn’t played since June 10th last year.

“I was prepared for, obviously, missing a good chunk of time with the injury I had, the surgery I had. So that wasn’t unexpected,” he said. “But it’s nice to feel strong, nice to feel healthy. And I’m looking forward to getting on the ice.”

Defenseman John Klingberg also returned to the lineup last night. He’s been out for several weeks.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas was given a maintenance day yesterday and is expected to play tonight.

Corey Long: The status of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli for Game 2 tonight is not known. He only played 6:21 in Game 1 and missed the majority of the final two periods with an undisclosed injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery didn’t have an update on forward Aliaksei Protas, who has a cut on his foot from a skate.

Protas was on the ice before practice, skating on his own.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi practiced in a no-contact jersey yesterday. Would assume that he won’t be ready for Game 3 tonight.

TSN: Vilardi is traveling with the team for Games 3 and 4. Nikolaj Ehlers didn’t travel.

Mike McIntyre: Jets forward Rasmus Kupari was a full participant in practice yesterday and is cleared to return.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers hasn’t started skating yet.

Mike McIntyre: Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo didn’t skate yesterday. All players who played in Game 1 weren’t on the ice.

