Bruins’ Top Four Regular Season Milestones to Follow During the 2024-25 Season

As the Boston Bruins look ahead to the 2024-25 NHL season, fans have high expectations for their favorite team. After making the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year and reaching the second round for the first time since 2021, the Bruins aim to build on that success and make a deeper postseason run.

Looking at the Bruins’ odds to win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup, most Massachusetts sportsbook betting options have them listed around +2000 to +2300. This places them in the middle of the pack, reflecting some uncertainty about their championship prospects. While not considered top favorites, these odds suggest oddsmakers still view the Bruins as a playoff-caliber team with a chance to make noise in the postseason.

Several factors could impact the Bruins’ Stanley Cup chances. The development of young players like Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei, the performance of new additions like Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, and the ability of core veterans like Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak to maintain their high level of play will all be crucial. If these elements unite favorably, the Bruins could outperform their current odds and emerge as serious contenders for the Cup.

Looking past the odds, several players are on the cusp of personal milestones that could define their campaigns this season. If the players stay healthy and avoid major injuries, the Bruins have the potential to be a formidable force in the Eastern Conference once again.

Nikita Zadorov

Nikita Zadorov has been a steady presence on the Bruins’ blue line, and he’s closing in on some significant career milestones. Zadorov is just 38 games away from hitting the 700-game mark in his NHL career, and more imminently, he needs only one more assist to reach 100 career assists. Bruins fans could witness Zadorov check off that assist milestone as early as opening night, depending on how things unfold.

Zadorov’s recent seasons have been consistent, as he averaged 77 games over the past two years, including a career-high 82 games in 2022-23. If he maintains his usual level of durability, Zadorov is expected to play his 700th game on January 28 when the Bruins face the Columbus Blue Jackets at home. With his physical presence and defensive prowess, Zadorov will be a crucial figure in the Bruins’ lineup as he approaches these career milestones.

Projected Milestones Timeline for Zadorov

Assist Milestone: Expected in the first game of the season.

700 Games Played: Projected to occur on January 28 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hampus Lindholm

Since being traded by the Ducks to the Bruins, Hampus Lindholm has been an essential component of Boston’s defense, and he’s poised to climb the Bruins’ all-time games played list this season. With 745 games under his belt, Lindholm is just ten games shy of surpassing Mike Milbury for 17th place in franchise history. Barring any unexpected setbacks, Lindholm should achieve this milestone early in the 2024-25 season.

Lindholm’s durability has been reliable, with only nine games missed last season. If all goes well, he could overtake Milbury’s 754 games played by October 29, when the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers. This milestone highlights Lindholm’s steady presence on the blue line and his growing legacy in Boston.

Timeline for Lindholm’s Milestone

Passing Milbury: Projected on October 29 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Pavel Zacha

Pavel Zacha has made a name since joining the Bruins, delivering consistent production with two consecutive 21-goal seasons. As the 2024-25 campaign begins, Zacha is closing in on two significant career milestones: his 600th NHL game and his 300th career point. He is 34 games away from the games played milestone and only five points short of reaching 300 career points.

If Zacha continues his current form and remains healthy, he could achieve both milestones early in the season. The points could come within the first week, while his 600th game is projected for December 19 when the Bruins visit the Edmonton Oilers. With Zacha’s growing role on the team, Bruins fans will celebrate these milestones as they watch him evolve as a key player.

Projected Milestones Timeline for Zacha

300 Points: Projected on October 26 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

600 Games Played: Projected on December 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Charlie McAvoy

One of the Bruins’ cornerstone players, Charlie McAvoy, is approaching two significant milestones in his career. McAvoy, who has already played 454 NHL games, is just 46 games shy of reaching 500 games played. He is also closing in on 300 career points, needing 23 more to hit that benchmark.

McAvoy’s offensive talent and leadership on the ice have made him one of the top defensemen in the league. McAvoy is projected to reach the 500-game mark on January 14 in a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning if he stays healthy. There’s a good chance he could also hit the 300-point milestone around the same time, making January an exciting month for McAvoy and Bruins fans.

Projected Milestones Timeline for McAvoy

300 Points: Projected on January 22 vs. New Jersey Devils

500 Games Played: Projected on January 14 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning