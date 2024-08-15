Did the Toronto Maple Leafs Have the Best Offseason in the Atlantic Division?

Will the Toronto Maple Leafs Roster Changes Lead to Success?

NHL Network: Last week on NHL Network, Tony Luftman and Bruce Boudreau discussed the two divisions in the Eastern Conference. They moved to the Atlantic Division, and Boudreau was asked which team he thought had the most impressive offseason. He said the Toronto Maple Leafs because of the defenseman they added and new head coach Craig Berube.

Tony Luftman: “The most impressive off-season among the Atlantic Division teams, who?”

Bruce Boudreau: “Well you know I’m not just saying this and that I’m from Toronto, but I mean, I really like what they did with their defense. I mean, the three acquisitions that they made to bolster their defense, you know, especially when you get Tanev. If I had Ekman-Larsson when he’s at his best, he’s still a really good defenseman. You know, all of these guys are really good players. And Toronto’s already got the offense that they can go. They can get the defense now to go with it I really believe that they can, they can make it past that first round and go a little bit further.”

Luftman: “There is a significant change behind the bench. Craig Berubi, that’s a big-time opportunity. And with the Leafs, there’s tons of pressure. I don’t think it’s going to bother that guy. What do you think?”

Boudreau: “I don’t think it’s going to bother him at all. I mean, listen, Craig has fought every tough guy in the history of the game. That’s pressure. When you’re reading, you’re reading the game notes the night before, and you got to go against us, Stu Grimson and those guys every game, that’s pressure. I think he coaches the way he coaches.

He’s a really good defensive coach. So that’s why they added the defensemen that they did. And I think if the Leafs get a little bit better defensively to add to that offense, I think Craig’s going to be way more accountable than maybe Sheldon was.

I mean, I don’t know the behind-the-scenes stuff that went on there, but I mean, he was always when he was in St Louis, and whether I was in Minnesota or Anaheim or Vancouver, I mean, he was always a tough guy to go against, because the team kept playing the same way and that’s going to make the Leafs a little bit tougher. A little bit more sandpaper.

And then that’s how Calgary was when they were really good a couple years ago, with Brad Treliving so I don’t see anything changing from the offense, but I do see them being tougher to play against next year.”