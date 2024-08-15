NHL News: Maple Leafs, Stars, Lightning, Ryan Getzlaf, and Nail Yakupov

The Maple Leafs will hopefully have news on Jani Hakanpaa soon

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving yesterday on the status of defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, whose contract with the team has been made official: “Working through that. Today we’re dealing with this, but we’ll get to that hopefully sooner rather than later.”

The Dallas Stars sign Magnus Hellberg

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract.

He’ll gets $775,000 in the NHL, $450,000 in the minors and $475,000 guaranteed.

Logan Brown gets a PTO

Andy Strickland: Former first-round pick Logan Brown signed a PTO with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He’s been training this offseason in Toronto and has been living with St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. Brown is coming off hip surgery.

Ryan Getzlaf joins the Department of Player Safety

NHL Player Safety: Forward Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf has joined the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Another KHL stop for the 30-year-old Nail Yakupov

Jim Matheson: Former first-overall draft pick Nail Yakupov signed with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL, who are based out of Beijing. It’s his fifth KHL team.

Former NHLers/Oilers Tomas Jurco and Adam Clendening also play for Kunlun.