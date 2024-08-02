Are the Maple Leafs Positioned Better Goalie Wise?

The Toronto Maple Leafs did a lot of work on Day 1 of Free Agency. In addition to upgrading their defense with the additions of Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, the Maple Leafs needed to upgrade their goaltending as well.

Ilya Samsonov was not going to be brought back even after his performance in Game 7 in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins. Toronto extended Joseph Woll and added Anthony Stolarz along with keeping Matt Murray as the third option.

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined TSN SportsCenter to discuss trending topics in the NHL. One of them was the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation and whether it is an upgrade from last year with their new tandem in town.

Host: “As for Toronto, of course, they lost Ilya Samsonov, but they got Anthony Stolarz, and they’re hoping for better health for Joseph Woll. So the Maple Leafs goaltending situation is an upgrade over last year hot or not.”

Frankie Corrado: “I will say that it feels like a lateral move, but it has the potential to be an upgrade. The numbers have the potential to be an upgrade over what it was last year. Who would have thought Ilya Samsonov’s game would have fallen off such a cliff last year? That wasn’t great for the team. Joseph Woll played great in his place. But still, the goaltending position never felt solidified.

Now, if Joseph Woll can stay healthy and Anthony Stolarz can make the jump from being a career backup to a guy who turns into a 1B all of a sudden, this newly reshaped blue line in front of those guys may give them a better chance to do that.

So, while on paper, I don’t see it as an upgrade per se, it may look like an upgrade when it’s all said and done. And the team plays better in front of the goaltenders.”

There will be questions surrounding the Maple Leafs goaltending and, of course, their core if they fail to go far in the playoffs.