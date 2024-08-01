NHL Rumors: Brandon Montour Talked to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Start of Free Agency

TSN: Seattle Kraken signee Brandon Montour when asked if he thought about signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs. There were contract talks.

Mark Roe: “Brandon Montour of the Seattle Kraken joins us on Overdrive. And I don’t know how many times I’ve heard throughout your career, right-shot defenseman, man he would be perfect on the Maple Leafs. Consider where you grew up and your friends and family, do you, have you, have you gotten that throughout your career?

Montour: “Where like, like myself thinking about it?

Roe: “No. Well, like, you’ll, I don’t know what, how the fan base will react if you do say that you’ve thought about it. But you know like friends saying, ‘Like, come on playing for the Leafs like you’re exactly what we need.'”

Montour: “Yeah, no, I mean you obviously get that, especially now. Just little things of, you know, me being up north right now. Even my neighbors, friends and neighbors have caught wind of, you know, I’m not much of that in the media but people obviously watch that, fans of the Leafs, fans of Canada. You know, just being from here, your friends and family hear it on the radio, and the rumors and whatnot.

But again, for myself, the last three, four months has been so focused on just trying to win this thing for, you know, for our team. Again, that was something for my agent to kind of control, to work on. Well, you know, my whole focus was hockey. So after that, you know.

There were conversations, you know, I mean, he’s looked at their roster. You look at yourself, and you know, for me, I looked at myself and saw the player and definitely could help and was intriguing, you know, in that week. There were talks, but again, there’s a lot that goes into it with family and and what they need and what I need and business decisions and, and such.

But there were definitely you know, talks. You know, we, we’re excited, we thought about it, but tons of options, you know, for, for us and you know, obviously grateful for Seattle and you know, we’re excited about that experience and excited to get down there and kind of get started with you know, you could say, a new organization.