Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins, Lightning, and Maple Leafs

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins coach said that defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Pavel Zacha won’t be in the lineup tonight and added: “We’ll see after that day-by-day.”

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres forwards Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo were given maintenance days. Forward Alex Tuch is expected to be in the lineup tonight.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Andrei Svechnikov will be “out for at least a while” with an upper-body injury. He had an MRI on Monday.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Matt Martin was placed on the IR retroactive to December 2nd. He’s been out since November 15th. He had been previously activated from the IR back on November 28th and has been practicing.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller missed last night’s game for personal reasons.

Forward Barclay Goodrow will be in the lineup.

Barclay Goodrow took a puck to the face last week, but he didn’t lose any teeth. What did he lose? “I don’t know. A part of my mouth that should still be in my mouth, maybe.” (via @StapeAthletic) pic.twitter.com/YCDQiFVut4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 12, 2023

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that it was good to see forward Rickard Rakell on the ice for their optional skate. Rakell is getting closer to being cleared to return to practice with contact.

Matt Vensel: Rakell is eligible to return to the lineup on Saturday if he’s ready and cleared.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Defenseman Victor Hedman missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies missed last night’s game with an illness.