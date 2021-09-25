NHL News: Jack Eichel and New Jersey Devils News

New Jersey Unvaccinated Player May Be New Jersey goaltender

Corey Masiask of The Athletic: Again, the Tom Fitzgerald quote was kind of telling here to a point.

“I think you guys will figure out over the next 24 hours who that player is,” Fitzgerald said. “That player, we’re trying to help him through this.”

It was first speculated that all of the major players in New Jersey were vaccinated. However, that was not the case. It will be interesting to see what plays out as the information slowly comes out.

Either way, this does not look good especially if it is indeed a certain goaltender. The mystery will unravel itself soon enough.

The Jack Eichel Surgery Battle Continues Again…

John Vogl of The Athletic: At what point, does this all boil down to what is best for the player? That should be the case, right? Sadly, the battle over which surgery rages on as time ticks on Jack Eichel’s 2021-22 season.

It is now clear that 2021 is lesser and lesser likely. Could Eichel play after the trade deadline? That is a possibility. Again, fusion versus disc replacement has reared its ugly head.

At what point, do Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo staff decide to give in to facilitate a deal? There is time. Also, that NMC does not kick in until next summer.

This is more than Eichel being stripped of his captaincy or a cap hit. The center is not being allowed to live his life. He is only 24. Eichel could potentially play another decade or more. However, the longer this all goes, the longer it benefits no one.

There was a fear months ago that this saga could drag out into the regular season possibly. With training camp started, that reality is getting close at hand.