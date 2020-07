List of NHL Player Signing Bonuses Expected To Be Paid Out Today

Bob McKenzie: Players are expected to receive their signing bonuses for the 2020-21 contract year today. In total it would be over $300 million.

Bob McKenzie: Players may not get their money today as July 1st is a Canadian Holiday and it’s a US holiday weekend as well. Payment may not arrive until next week, but the players will get them.

Bob McKenzie: The NHL and NHLPA are still sorting out some issues with regards to signing bonuses. “Escrow will also need to be factored in on SB but at what rate? Projected 20 per cent figure for 20-21? Or a lesser number than that?”

Sean Shapiro: The Dallas Stars are paying out $25.5 million in signing bonuses: Seguin ($8M), Benn ($8M), Pavelski ($4M), Radulov ($3M), and Bishop ($2.5M).

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks are paying out $19.6 million in signing bonuses.

John Vogel: The Buffalo Sabres are paying out $20.25 million in signing bonuses.

David Schoen: The Vegas Golden Knights are paying out about $8.3 million in signing bonuses.

Kristen Shilton: The Toronto Maple Leafs are paying out about $60 million in signing bonuses.

List of 2020-21 NHL player signing bonuses from PuckPedia