Montreal Canadiens Exceeding Expectations As Playoffs Approach

The Montreal Canadiens are surprising the hockey world. They are a point away from making the playoffs. This was supposed to be next season’s goal for this young group. However, this season, the goal was to play meaningful hockey in March and April. Their season couldn’t end in December again, though it almost did.

Patrik Laine returned to the lineup, along with the addition of Alexandre Carrier on the backend, and the Canadiens found their game. Throw in the play of Sam Montembeault, Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and the rest of the young core, and there was a belief in the room.

Plus, GM Kent Hughes had the right mix of veterans and young players on the team. Even with the season’s peaks and valleys, which included great winning streaks and terrible losing streaks, the players’ belief in Martin St. Louis allowed this run to happen.

Entering the season, there was much talk of the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and Ottawa Senators taking the next step. The Senators did their part. However, if you look at the roster entering the season, the Canadiens’ roster is better than that of both teams. The proof is in the pudding, as they say.

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal this past Monday. He was asked about the Montreal Canadiens and their surprising season. Did he actually expect a playoff run, and what were the meaningful games supposed to be?

Host: “Very short question for you here, on a scale of 1 to 10, how surprised are you by the Canadiens and where they are in the standings?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Like, this was a team that I thought best-case scenario is, and everyone’s talked about playing meaningful hockey down the stretch. But I think best case scenario, meaningful hockey meant they’re probably going to be five points back, and, things are going decently. Everyone’s kind of evolving and maturing, and next season, there’ll be a wild card team. They’ve sped up that process quite significantly.

And I mean, just with the play of some of their main guys, and the overall performance of especially since Four Nations of Nick Suzuki, has been phenomenal. And the contributions from guys like (Cole) Caulfield and (Brendan) Gallagher getting his 20th of the season, and he’s going through a bit of an emotional roller coaster lately, for obvious reasons. But for him to crack 20 for the first time since the 19-20 season, different contributions there.

What (Alexandre) Carrier has brought to the team on the back end, and what their young core and young pieces have done. (Juraj) Slafkovsky is waking up again in the second half and getting going. Patrik Laine continues to contribute. And of course, Lane Hutson with what he has done this season, tying (Chris) Chelios for the most points total record as a rookie defenseman on the Habs. He’s got some runway to clear that record over these next few games; everything that’s worked out for the Habs, including goaltending as well, is clicking at a pace that I thought we would see a year from now, not now.

And with the ammunition that Kent Hughes and his staff have this offseason, regardless of how the rest of this season plays out, they’re going to be an interesting team to watch next season, because I think they still want to maintain your rebuild to a certain extent, but now you’re at a point where you’re taking these next steps, and I’m very curious to see how active they’re going to be this summer.”

Now, as the Montreal Canadiens are on the verge of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since going to the COVID Stanley Cup Final of 2021, things align for sustained success. Springtime in Montreal is nothing like it. Add in the arrival of Ivan Demidov, and the excitement is through the roof in Montreal.

The plan has worked out perfectly for Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton, and the Montreal Canadiens.”

