New York Rangers Secured the Presidents’ Trophy Enter Playoffs as Underdogs

The New York Rangers have emphatically secured the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the NHL team with the best regular-season record. This achievement marks a high point after the Rangers’ disappointing playoff exit to the New Jersey Devils last year. The Rangers concluded the regular season with an impressive tally of 114 points, setting new franchise records with their league-leading 55th win. This accomplishment also ensures they hold home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

Not the Stanley Cup Favorite

Despite clinching the Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the NHL, the New York Rangers find themselves with surprisingly lukewarm odds to win the Stanley Cup, positioned at +800 at online betting sites. This places them fifth in line behind the Carolina Hurricanes (+650), Florida Panthers (+700), Colorado Avalanche (+700), and Edmonton Oilers (+750). The disparity between the Rangers’ regular-season performance and their postseason betting odds may stem from various factors, including the perceived strength of their potential playoff matchups and the depth of talent in competing teams. Historically, the Presidents’ Trophy winner often faces immense pressure and high expectations, which may not always translate into playoff success, as seen in recent years where the regular-season leader did not clinch the Cup.

Furthermore, the teams with better odds have demonstrated robust playoff capabilities or have star players known for their exceptional postseason performances. For instance, the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers boast high-scoring lineups and previous deep playoff runs, which might convince oddsmakers of their ability to perform under pressure better than the Rangers. The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes have also shown they can contend fiercely in playoff scenarios, backed by solid goaltending and balanced scoring. Despite their impressive campaign, this combination of factors contributes to the Rangers’ underdog odds, hinting at the unpredictable nature of the playoffs, where the regular season can sometimes be a less reliable predictor of ultimate success.

Clinching Game

During their pivotal 4-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators, critical players like Artemi Panarin and Igor Shesterkin played crucial roles. Panarin, with a goal and an assist, continued his exceptional season, increasing his point total to 120, the second-highest in Rangers history. Meanwhile, Shesterkin secured the shutout with 26 saves, his fourth of the season, cementing his status as one of the league’s top goaltenders with a record of 36-17-2.

Additional contributions came from Jack Roslovic, Adam Fox, and Alexis Lafreniere. Roslovic, who joined the Rangers from Columbus in March, opened the scoring with a well-executed goal early in the game. Fox added a short-handed goal, his 17th of the season, which is the most by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 2000-01. Lafreniere later capped the scoring with his 28th goal, rounding out a night of solid performances.

Chris Kreider, another standout, notched two assists in the game, bringing his season total to 75 points. His dynamic presence on the ice has been a consistent boost for the Rangers, paralleling the impactful contributions of the team’s younger talent.

The Rangers’ remarkable end-of-season run included winning 26 of their last 34 games, reflecting a formidable late-season form that propelled them past several close competitors in the standings. This surge is reminiscent of their previous Presidents’ Trophy-winning seasons in 1991-92, 1993-94 — when they also clinched the Stanley Cup — and 2014-15, highlighting a tradition of excellence.

Playoff Focus

The Rangers now shift their focus to the playoffs, aiming to translate their regular-season dominance into postseason success, a feat last achieved by the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks, who won the Presidents’ Trophy and the Stanley Cup. The potential first-round opponents include formidable teams like Washington, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating playoff journey.

Coach Peter Laviolette praised the team’s consistent effort and competitive spirit, emphasizing the preparation that has gone into positioning the Rangers for a deep playoff run. The players and coaching staff are mindful of the challenges ahead but remain buoyed by their strong finish and fans’ support at Madison Square Garden, where they tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season.

As the postseason looms, the Rangers look to carry forward their momentum, aiming to capitalize on their regular-season success and chase the elusive Stanley Cup, which has been out of their grasp since the 1993-94 season.