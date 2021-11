So far we’ve looked at the pending unrestricted free agent centers and defensemen. Now on to UFA wingers who could hit the market on July 13th.

There are currently 88 pending UFA wingers, with 39 right-handed and 49 left-handed.

The average age is 29.1 years old.

31 players are currently 30-years old or older. There are 33 players who are 27-years old or younger.