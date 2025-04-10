NHL Injuries: Avs, Oilers, Kings, Wild, Senators, Sharks, Lightning, Capitals, and Jets

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Gabriel Landeskog was sent to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL on a conditioning assignment.

Sam Nestler: Nothing has changed with the status of Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen. He’s been skating on his own and taking steps in the right direction.

The Stars have discussed the possibility of Tyler Seguin going to the AHL on a conditioning stint, according the coach Pete DeBoer, but he’s not sure if it will happen.

Gerry Moddejonge: Connor McDavid returned to the lineup last night after missing the past eight games with a lower-body injury.

NHL Rosters: Edmonton Oilers players who were out last night:

Forwards: Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Trent Frederic, and Evander Kane.

Defensemen: Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg, (and Jake Walman).

Goaltender: Stuart Skinner.

Gerry Moddejonge: Oilers defenseman Jake Walman was a late scratch, with coach Kris Knoblauch saying he’s day-to-day and is hopeful he can play on Friday.

Derek Van Diest: Oilers coach Knoblauch said that McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are among the Oilers that are expected to return before the start of the playoffs. Forward Evander Kane won’t be ready before the start of the playoffs.

“We expect to get everybody (in) before the end of the season,” Knoblauch said. “It depends on when exactly, whether that’s in a couple of games or the last two games of the season. Those guys are day to day to maybe a week away, and that’s where the timeline is for them.”

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte was a full participant in practice – in a contact jersey. He’s progressing in the right direction.

Defensemen Joel Edmundson and Drew Doughty and forward Adrian Kempe were not on the ice.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek returned to the lineup last night. Both were activated from the IR.

Kaprizov has missed the last 28 games, and Eriksson Ek had missed 21 games.

Michael Russo: Wild defenseman Jake Middleton took part in their morning skate.

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk may not return to the lineup before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs. GM Steve Staois when asked if the playoffs started tomorrow, would Tkachuk be ready?

“I would think so, yes. I can’t give you a definitive .”

The Senators have clinched playoff spot, so they’re deciding on how much to rest players.

Forward Nick Cousins traveled with the team to Columbus on Tuesday but didn’t play. Staois said, “he’s very close.”

Jessi Pierce: San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro left last night’s game in the second period after blocking a shot with his leg. There was no update after the game.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel was a late scratch last night due to family reasons.

Forward Luke Glendening left last night’s game in the first period with an undisclosed injury. There was no update after the game.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery on the level of concern they have for goaltender Logan Thompson (upper-body) and forward Aliaksei Protas (lower-body) being ready for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs:

“We’ll see next week. I think both are progressing. We’ll see how it looks next week. But too early to talk about 2 weeks from now or 10 days or whatever.”

Michell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers wasn’t at practice yesterday, but defenseman Colin Miller was back (illness).

John Lu: Jets defenseman Luke Schenn wasn’t at practice yesterday.

Defenseman Neal Pionk practiced again in a regular jersey.

Forward Rasmus Kupari practiced in a no-contact jersey.

