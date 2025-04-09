NHL Rumors: Hurricanes and Alexander Nikishin, Canadiens and Ivan Demidov

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to bring Alexander Nikishin over now

Daria Tuboltseva: Carolina Hurricanes prospect Alexander Nikishin is under contract with SKA until June 1st but all sides are negotiating an early release to see him join the Hurricanes this season. A source said he will sign a contract with the Hurricanes.

Marco D’Amico: Nikishin has more leverage than Ivan Demidov (who had his contract terminated by SKA and he signed with the Montreal Canadiens) as he’s older and has “paid his dues.” The Hurricanes are trying to negotiate for an early termination.

Contract breakdown for Ivan Demidov is a little different

Puck Pedia: Ivan Demidov’s three-year entry-level contract that kicks in this year carries a $941,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $2.63 million.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, $55,000 GP bonus, $525,000 Conn Smythe Bonus

2025-26: $877,500 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, $1 million “A” performance bonuses, and $1 million “B” performance bonuses.

2026-27: $877,500 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, $1 million “A” performance bonuses, and $2 million “B” performance bonuses.

@MouserGuru: “For the curious: like Ryan Leonard the year 1 Conn Smythe bonus is a “phantom” bonus inflating the year 1 AAV. That larger year 1 AAV allows for larger year 2 / 3 AAV performance bonuses. Contracts can’t increase year over year by more than the year 1 AAV.”

When will Ivan Demidov be in the Canadiens lineup?

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Sources are saying the Demidov’s camp is working hard to clear all hurdles and get him to Montreal as soon as possible.

Sources say that he’s left Moscow and got on a flight to Istanbul. He’ll finalize paperwork in Turkey before heading to Canada. Agent Dan Milstein told RG that the process to terminate his SKA contract and sign his entry-level deal only took three hours.

Demidov could arrive in Toronto on Friday, meeting up with the team. If there is a delay, he would then meet the team back in Montreal. An NHL debut could happen as early as Monday against the Blackhawks.

The Montreal Canadiens won’t push Ivan Demidov once he arrives

TSN: So the Montreal Canadiens have signed prospect Ivan Demidov to his entry-level contract, and the plan is to get him into the lineup, which is something that could take some time as it’s not a quick process. They aren’t putting a timeline on it, according to Darren Dreger.

“So what happens when he arrives? The sky is the limit for this young man, they’re not going to push him, they don’t do that developmentally with any of their top prospects but there is some encouraging signs.

He’s coming out of the KHL where he led SKA with 49 points in 65 games, so he’s a top-level skillset. He’ll be given an opportunity and he’s got a nice contract as Johnston reported, a $525,000 signing bonus, or a bonus if he wins the Conn Smythe.

That might be far-fetched, but it definitely helps him with bonus money as he gets deeper into the entry-level contract.”

