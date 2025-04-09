NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers Will Be Cautious in Free Agency

Don’t Expect Any Overspending from the Flyers in Free Agency

Last week, Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere joined Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron on Sirus XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment. He was asked a variety of questions, including whether he would tackle the 2025 UFA Class this offseason.

Steve Kouleas: “Last hockey question for me. I’m perusing the 2025 UFAs, Danny, I’m sure you and my good friend Keith Jones, say hi to Jonesy for me, please? I see you guys upstairs all the time. For Flyers fans listening. Of course, you’re perusing it. What do you tell them about the UFA market? Are you ready to get that kind of move? There’s a few character players on the list. I don’t want to get you in trouble, because playing right now, will you peruse it and maybe tell Flyers fans, maybe there might be a move in that regard.”

Daniel Briere: “Yeah, it’s going to be an interesting summer. We’re not fully, we still have a lot of dead money going into this season. And it’s not fully the clear green light to go ahead fully this summer, but we’re certainly going to peek in and see if there are things that we can do and work around.

So for the first time, we’ll have, in the last three off season, we’ll have a little bit of money to play with, but maybe not quite as much as we would like, so a little bit of window shopping, and if there’s something that makes sense, we’ll try to jump in.”

NHLRumors.com Note: The Philadelphia Flyers are going through growing pains this season. We saw the Flyers remove John Tortorella as their head coach before the end of the season, going with interim Brad Shaw. The Flyers have seven picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft. The expectation is that the Flyers will continue to build through the draft and let their young players come along. Daniel Briere is trying to build a sustainable playoff team. Not one that just gets in one year and misses another year.

With that being said, with three picks in the first round, the Flyers could be actively moving one of those picks to add a piece to their team for next season. There are not a lot of big names out there in the 2025 UFA market. They might not have the assets to pursue an RFA via an offer sheet. The players in the 2025 UFA Class are more of players that can put a contending team over the top. The Flyers are not that.

The best decision is to just browse, and if there is a good, in-depth piece, do that instead of nothing at all.

