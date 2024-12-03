NHL Rumors: How Far Would the Pittsburgh Penguins be Willing to Go?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have some pieces they could move but how far will they go?

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein on

Kate Pettersen: “Lastly, let’s go to Pittsburgh because we know that they are open for business. That’s no secret. Some of the obvious suspects that could be on the move Drew O’Connor, Anthony Beauvillier, but if we look a little further down, Rickard Rakell, but I want to talk about Bryan Rust.

He’s got the no-movement clause. But could he be a target for someone looking to upgrade their top six and get a real top-six goals scorer?

Pagnotta: “Well, he’s available. If you, if you talk to people around the league, Kyle Dubas has made it known that pretty much everybody, including Rust, is available.

You mentioned he has a no-movement clause that expires July 1 of 2025. he doesn’t have any no-trade protection in the final three years of his contract. After this year, would certainly be easier to make that move next summer, but for teams that want to get an offensive guy, he’s going to be an attractive piece.

Now I can tell you, they have not had any discussions, the Penguins, have with Rust or his camp about the possibility of waiving his no-movement clause. It’s too early right now, that hasn’t even crossed their minds.

However, as we get closer to the deadline, he could be a piece that teams look at because of his controllability, because he’s got term and because Pittsburgh is looking to shake things up and kind of, it sounds like rebuild on the fly almost.

But he’s going to be a piece that teams are going to look at, because you’re eventually going to start having other guys falling out of the market and getting moved. Whether it’s the Islander guys or other pieces up front elsewhere.

But Brian Rust, he’s on the radar of a few teams, but so far, everyone’s just kind of waiting back and seeing how the market plays itself out. It’s still very, very early.

Bernstein: “Well, first things first. Did he talk to Sid Crosby about that trade, possibly trading him? Because remember, Jake left now you trading his other guy, Bryan Rust? I’m not sure about that.

I will say this the one trade that would…”

Pagnotta: “I will, I will interject, I think, based on how the team is structured. Yes, Sid does have an impact with respect to decisions. And can we cool it on the Sidney Crosby trade speculation out there, please? He wouldn’t assign that extension if he wasn’t leaving.

I do think, though, this is more in Dubas hands than it is Gino or Sids. He’s going to have a say, Crosby will. (Jake) Guentzel, different situation, expiring deal. Rust, maybe he’ll have a little more influence, but if they find the right deal, I don’t think there’s much Sid can do to prevent it.

Bernstein: “Well, but if you trade him, then Sid signed on to a rebuilding team. Which I don’t think was the idea when he signed that deal in September. I agree with you, and for people speculating on that, Sid knew what he was getting into. Let’s be real here.

He signed the extension in September. That’s three months ago. What changes

Pettersen: “He knew what they were working with.

Bernstein: “Did he look at the roster at all?

Pagnotta: “Exactly.”

Bernstein: “Oh, okay, great. But I’m just not sure, because you want to be competitive, I will say this, that would be the one trade, player you could trade that would move the needle for this team with respect to a return.

(Marcus) Pettersson, maybe Pettersson, but look, they’re not trading the top guys. They’re staying there forever, whatever, right? This would be the one guy that moved the paradigm.

But then you have to get SID to sign and say, ‘Okay, this, we’re gonna rebuild.’ I don’t know if they’ve had that conversation yet, and they had and I’m sure Sid being the team player.

Plus the one thing about leaving Pittsburgh, let’s be real here, he wants to be a one team athlete. And the other thing is, I assume he wants to get into ownership at some point, and he doesn’t need his legacy to go somewhere else to win a championship. He’s got the rings. He’s got everything, 600 goals, whatever. He doesn’t need to move on like an (Jarome) Iginla, to move on and try to win a Cup or Shane Doan.

Like this guy’s locked in. So for him to leave, I would be totally shocked. But you know, the guys around him that he’s familiar with may not be there to finish this contract.

I agree. I’m on board. I think he signed. He wants to stay there, and then, I mean, he had to know what he was getting into ahead of this season, and he’s just committed to being in Pittsburgh. And he’s riding the wave right now.”

Pagnotta: “And he’s earned it. He can do whatever he wants. He’s like Mario level, pretty much of this era, he can do what he wants.

Bernstein: “Legacy secured like he doesn’t have to go somewhere to, what, a fourth cup, somewhere where he’s never had a connection to the franchise.

And I get that fantasy about, oh, let’s trade him to Colorado, and he can play with McKinnon. The two Nova Scotia boys. That’s $20 million in a cap hit for the two centers. It’s not happening when you need a goalie (said before they traded for Scott Wedgewood). Like they don’t need another center, they need a goalie. Thanks.