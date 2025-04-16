NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Columbus Blue Jackets could have a new tandem in net next year

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Undrafted Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves is on a one-way deal next season. He’s played well in the AHL and when called up to the NHL on an emergency basis. He could be in consideration for a role next season.

The Blue Jackets will be looking to change their goaltending for next year. They likely won’t be able to trade Elvis Merzlikins and his remaining two years at $5.4 million. He could be bought out. They appear to have lost faith in pending RFA Daniil Tarasov. It will be interesting to see what they do with him.

They’ll need to either trade for a veteran goaltender or sign one in free agency.

Pius Suter may be priced himself out of Vancouver but can they afford to lose him?

Noah Strang of the Daily Hive: Vancouver Canucks center Pius Suter has stepped up as the team dealt with injuries down the middle. He’s third in team scoring and time on-ice short-handed (fifth among NHL forwards).

He’s already hit 45 points and could score 25 goals. He is shooting 19.2%, up from his career average of 13.2%.

Re-signing the pending UFA won’t be cheap for the Canucks. AFP Analytics predicts Suter at a four-year extension at $3.927 million. A thin free agent class and the cap going up should lead to some interesting contracts this offseason. Suter might hit five years and $5 million this summer on the open market.

That’s likely too high for the Canucks. There have been no reports that the Suter and the Canucks were close on anything and he was almost traded at the deadline.

If the Canucks let him walk, they’ll need to find a replacement. They may have to overpay on the free agent market. The trade market might be costly as well.

