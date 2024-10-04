NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, and Jets

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gavin Brindley was put on the IR with a broken finger. He’s expected to be out for four to six weeks.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine said that he was the one who decided not to have the knee surgery.

Kenzie Lalonde: Laine: “It was one of those you could go either way. I don’t think there’s ever any guarantees whether you do surgery or not…they did a good job of explaining the whole process and reassuring the chances are very high, that made me feel better about it.”

NHL News: Robin Lehner’s Cap Hit Won’t Count Against the Vegas Golden Knights Cap

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin said that he’s feeling good and doing all that he can to be ready for their season opener. Sorokin said that it’s coach Patrick Roy‘s decision.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette wouldn’t comment on whether Panarin will be ready for opening night and added that they are taking it one day at a time.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey haven’t started skating on their own yet. Wouldn’t expect them to be ready for opening night.

Peter Baugh: Rangers defenseman Chad Ruhwedel practiced in a no-contact jersey after a hard crash into the boards on Tuesday.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators forwards Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle, and defenseman Thomas Chabot were on the ice for practice yesterday.

Dan Potash: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Erik Karlsson skated in a no-contact jersey with their second group.

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild Will Finally Have Some Money to Spend

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that defenseman David Gustafsson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.