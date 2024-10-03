NHL News: Robin Lehner’s Cap Hit Won’t Count Against the Vegas Golden Knights Cap

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: The Vegas Golden Knights get out from Robin Lehner’s $5 million cap hit, but they do have to pay him his $4.4 million salary.

Matt Marchese: “Okay, so we had some news today. The NHL and NHLPA have agreed on something for Robin Lehner. What’s the latest regarding his contract with

the Vegas Golden Knights?

Friedman: “So, Robin Lehner did not go to camp this year. The opening day of camp for his physical. And technically, if you’re on LTIR, you have to do that. If the league ever calls you in and says, ‘We want to make sure you’re still unfit to play,’ you have to go in or see a doctor, like an approved doctor somewhere.

And one of the steps is that, is you have to be there on the first. Like when Chris Pronger was on Arizona’s roster, he used to go to Arizona at the beginning of every season to get checked out.

Mike Futa: “Jake Muzzin had to do this, last year as well.

Friedman: “Yeah, Jake, Jake Muzzin another perfect example.

So Lehner wasn’t there this year. Now, the league and the Players Association and the Golden Knights knew he wasn’t going to be there. And but, what, because he’s another year under contract, they had to work out what was going to happen.

And basically, the way it was described to me is that it’s almost as if his contract has been terminated, except he’s still being paid. That’s the best way to describe it.

He. his contract will not count against Vegas’s cap because he wasn’t there at the beginning of camp, and, and all, but he’s still going to be paid a salary this year, which was four and a half million dollars.

Now, I know a lot of fans don’t like this. I saw the reactions after I tweeted about it, and I, believe me, I understand why some fans get frustrated about this. However, this is a unique situation, and I know everybody worked pretty hard to find a way to make this work. And I, from what I’ve heard about it, it’s the best possible solution.