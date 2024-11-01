NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, the CHL, and the NCAA

The Buffalo Sabres could use a physical defenseman

Andrew Peters: (Elliotte Friedman reported that the Buffalo Sabres are looking to add to their lineup and not subtract) The Sabres could use a right-handed, number 4 to 6 defensive defenseman that is physical.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to have to make some more roster moves

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to need to make another roster move by either a trade or by placing someone on waivers soon. (Connor Dewar and Jani Hakanpaa were just sent to the AHL on a LTIR conditioning loan).

“Matt Benning – a veteran defenceman – who Treliving could also flip and add an additional asset. So, tidy work with depth players.”

The NHL and CHL have more questions if CHL players can play in the NCAA

TSN: Upon approval, next year CHL players could be allowed to play in the NCAA. NCAA players are now eligible to be paid, which could bring multiple implications for the CHL. The NHL, NHLPA, and CHL are looking for more information as they do their due diligence according to Darren Dreger.

“Now, from an NHL perspective, NHL general managers want to know if their agreement, the signing window with NCAA-drafted players or major junior hockey-drafted players – that window to sign – Is it going to change? So, that’s going to be a big item coming up at the National Hockey League GM meetings in November.

Meanwhile, you’ve got the CHL who a focus on providing the best opportunity academically and developmentally for their class of 16-to-18-year-olds so that the NCAA takes 19 and 20-year-olds.

But the biggest concern here is what if you’ve got a guy like Landon DuPont – who’s a terrific young defenceman in the , or Gavin McKenna – a really talented young forward – what if a top program in the NCAA makes it financially worthwhile for kids like that to jump early? That’s the biggest concern among CHL GMs.”