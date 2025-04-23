NHL Rumors: New York Islanders Will Be Different Next Season

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked about the changes coming for the New York Islanders. He was asked about the future of Matt Martin. In addition, he was asked about what the roster was going to look like.

Dave McCarthy: “Does he (Matt Martin) want to play again next year?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think he’s going to kind of look at what his options are going to be. It certainly seems, based on everything his playing days with the Islanders are done. We’ll see what he ends up doing. He mentioned the other day that he’s not sure what the future holds. I can assure you of one thing, if he does decide and whenever he does decide to hang up his boots, I can assure you he’ll find another home within the Islanders organization if he wants. So we’ll see kind of what happens there.”

Martin Biron: “Yeah, he’s definitely been a pillar for anywhere he’s been, and especially in New York or the Islanders. But does that mean this is the start of something new for the New York Islanders? Kyle Palmieri is a UFA. Obviously, Matt Martin’s a UFA. You look at their back end, they have a lot of decisions to be made there when it comes to the roster next year. So, Lou Lamoriello is this a changing of the guard, a new direction? What’s going to happen on the island?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, well, Marty Lou said after the trade deadline that they’re going to make more changes this offseason. The plan is to get younger, and it certainly aligns with some of their decisions. Now, they traded Brock Nelson. They got a hell of a return from Colorado. Definitely applaud them for that move, but they opted to hold on to Palmieri, and my understanding at the time was there has been, I believe there’s at least a verbal agreement to keep him on the island, that there’s some type of extension.

I believe they were discussing a two-year extension, we’ll see whenever they decide to make it official. Might not be September.”

McCarthy: “Might be the bottom of desk drawer eh?”

Pagnotta: “Right. Yeah, he’s like, I’ll file this when I’m good and ready, but it sounds like he’s safe. But I do believe, and I believe there’s also another extension with another player who’s a pending restricted free agent, that there’s an extension in place there as well. So that fits the younger mould, but I do anticipate the Islanders going a little bit younger.

And look, guys, they host the All-Star game next year, whatever, or All-Star Weekend, I should say, because it’s going to be modified. They got it. They’ve got to be competitive or somewhat competitive. So whatever changes they do make, and I believe there is going to be a meeting of the minds once their season officially ends. Might not be the day after. It might take a week or so, but I do believe they’re going to have a meeting of the minds and discuss the team’s direction and what it’s going into the offseason. I think the Islanders will be aggressive.”

NHLRumors.com Note: The New York Islanders have to get younger this season. There is no question about it. Not to mention, they must add a goal scorer as well. That is a must. There is only so much Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat can do on their own. Anthony Duclair just wasn’t the right add for this team.

The Islanders are moving on from the Hall of Fame GM Lou Lamirello as he has been fired as Team President and General Manager. So, there will be a new GM in charge.

That pending RFA that is getting a new contract extension, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, is Adam Boqvist. Again, nothing official until official. That is a good keep for the Islanders, but they need to do more. Maybe this means Palmieri does not come back, and they move out Jean-Gabriel Pageau. One thing is for sure: the roster will look a lot different.

John Collins will handle the search looking for a new General Manager as the team looks to get younger and add goal scoring to compete in the Eastern Conference next season.

