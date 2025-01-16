NHL Rumors

NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Kings, Wild, Maple Leafs, and the Capitals

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
Hampus Lindholm back at practice. John Tavares injured at practice. Jake McCabe a coache's decision. Charlie Lindgren returns at practice.
Dec 6, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) battles for the puck with Washington Capitals right wing Taylor Raddysh (16) in front of goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Hampus Lindholm on returning to practice: “It’s always good to be with the guys, get a little laughter in, shooting on some goalies…it was great to be out with the guys again.”

Boston Bruins: Forward Mark Kastelic on returning to practice: “I’m taking it one day at a time, but I feel really good…just trying to stay positive.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (groin) was on the ice before practice in a no-contact jersey.

Russell Morgan: Darren Dreger said that Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is expected to rejoin the team for practice next week.

NHL Rumors: The Front-Runners for John Klingberg, and Trades Before The Four Nations Starts

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Brock Faber took part in their morning skate but weren’t able to play last night. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon didn’t skate but is progressing and could join the team for practice soon. Forward Jakob Lauko skated but didn’t play last night.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares left practice after falling awkwardly along the boards.

“Nothing yet, he’s being evaluated,” Berube said. “I didn’t even see it, it kind of happened behind the net, so I couldn’t really get a good look at it. He’s being looked at now. He’s been a great player for us for sure in a lot of areas, so hopefully he’s OK.”

David Alter: It will be a coach’s decision if Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe returns to the lineup. They’ll see how he feels today.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Vancouver Canucks

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren practiced for the first time since he suffered an upper-body injury on Friday. He’s with the team in Ottawa but is not eligible to come off the IR until Saturday.

Forward Sonny Milano took part in his first full practice, in a no-contact jersey, since suffering an upper-body injury back on November 6th.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency