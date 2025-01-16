NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Kings, Wild, Maple Leafs, and the Capitals

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Hampus Lindholm on returning to practice: “It’s always good to be with the guys, get a little laughter in, shooting on some goalies…it was great to be out with the guys again.”

Boston Bruins: Forward Mark Kastelic on returning to practice: “I’m taking it one day at a time, but I feel really good…just trying to stay positive.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (groin) was on the ice before practice in a no-contact jersey.

Russell Morgan: Darren Dreger said that Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is expected to rejoin the team for practice next week.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Brock Faber took part in their morning skate but weren’t able to play last night. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon didn’t skate but is progressing and could join the team for practice soon. Forward Jakob Lauko skated but didn’t play last night.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares left practice after falling awkwardly along the boards.

“Nothing yet, he’s being evaluated,” Berube said. “I didn’t even see it, it kind of happened behind the net, so I couldn’t really get a good look at it. He’s being looked at now. He’s been a great player for us for sure in a lot of areas, so hopefully he’s OK.”

Here’s the John Tavares injury from today’s practice Coach Craig Berube didn’t have an update yet “He’s being evaluated” @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/qFkZX93Pdg — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 15, 2025

David Alter: It will be a coach’s decision if Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe returns to the lineup. They’ll see how he feels today.

Dave McCarthy: McCabe took part in a full practice yesterday. Defenseman Marshall Rifai was assigned to the Marlies (AHL).

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren practiced for the first time since he suffered an upper-body injury on Friday. He’s with the team in Ottawa but is not eligible to come off the IR until Saturday.

Forward Sonny Milano took part in his first full practice, in a no-contact jersey, since suffering an upper-body injury back on November 6th.