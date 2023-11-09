NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blue Jackets, Wild, Islanders, Rangers, Kraken, Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights and Capitals

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort is questionable for tonight. Forward Morgan Geekie is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Conor Ryan: Bruins forward Jakub Lauko won’t play tonight.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine (concussion) skated on his own Tuesday and Wednesday and it sounded like it went well. There is still no timetable for when he could return.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon isn’t expected to play tonight or on Friday but is a possibility for Sunday according to GM Bill Guerin.

Stefan Rosner: New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat is day-to-day and is with the team in Boston. Defenseman Adam Pelech was given a maintenance day and is also with the team.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin didn’t have any restrictions yesterday at practice and they’ll see how he feels today and if he’s ready to go tonight. Forward Filip Chytil isn’t skating yet.

Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times: Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle had his leg cut during practice when Jaden Schwartz lost his balance.

“They’re doing an MRI to see if it got the tendon, so I don’t know enough yet,” Francis said. “It wasn’t gushing but it was a deep cut, so they’ve taken him to a hospital and they’re doing an MRI.”

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe when asked how close defenseman Conor Timmins is to returning.

“I wouldn’t say he is close at this point. It depends on how you describe close, I guess. He will come with us to Sweden and start to ramp up in practices there.

I don’t think there is a plan for him to play anytime soon or on that trip, but that is when you will start to see him. Today, a morning skate is not a real practice. He is not ready for full practice yet, but that is the next step for him next week.”

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Teddy Blueger practiced in a regular jersey yesterday. He’s been out since the preseason with a lower-body injury.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson missed last night’s game and is expected to miss at least one more.

Bailey Johnson: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery didn’t have an update on Anthony Mantha after the game. In the third period, he took a deflected shot off the side of his head.

Cap Friendly: The Capitals have placed forward Nicklas Backstrom on the LTIR. The Caps now have $8,514,167 in usable salary cap space.