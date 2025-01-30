NHL Injuries: Bruins, Flames, Red Wings, Kings, Canadiens, Devils, Senators, Flyers, Leafs, Utah, and Canucks

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy could return to the lineup tonight. They’ll see how he is after their morning skate.

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm didn’t think he’d be ready and wants to play it smart.

“I don’t think tomorrow,” he said. “I’ll take it day by day here. It’s been a long time since I played, so you just want to make sure when I get out there I can really make a difference for the team. … I want to be smart.”

Defenseman Brandon Carlo missed Tuesday’s game but hasn’t been ruled out for tonight.

Aaron Vickers: Calgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He suffered the injury on Saturday from a hit by Jakub Lauko, who was assessed a two-minute boarding penalty.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro returned to practice after missing Tuesday due to an illness.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane will travel with the team on their road trip. Defenseman Jeff Petry won’t be traveling.

George Richards: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty returned to the lineup after missing the first 47 games of the season with a broken ankle.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle will be out indefinitely after surgery for a lacerated quadricep muscle that he suffered Tuesday night after crashing awkwardly into the boards.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Coach Sheldon Keefe, “It’s something I think they’ll evaluate again next week and then take it from there. But he won’t be available this week for sure.”

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark could return this week according to coach Travis Green. Ullmark tweaked his back, back on December 22nd.

Defenseman Nick Jensen is questionable tonight. He skated on his own and not with the team yesterday.

Defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker is “probably another week and a half, two weeks from skating,” according to coach Green. He has a high ankle sprain that he suffered on December 28th.

Mike Morreale: Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett left last night’s game in the second period after being hit by Brenden Dillon. There was no update after the game.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty returned to the line up last night.

Forwards John Tavares and Matthew Knies skated before practice and will travel with the team on their four-game road trip.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz took part in his first full practice since December 12th. There is no target return date yet.

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club coach Andre Tourigny said that defenseman Sean Durzi will practice with the team until the Four Nations Faceoff and then they will re-evaluate him.

Forward Dylan Guenther is day-to-day.

Robby Stanley: Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua returned to the lineup after missing the past 11 games with a lower-body injury.

