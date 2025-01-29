NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Chicago Blackhawks, and Mikko Rantanen

Teams will be interested in Seattle Kraken’s Jamie Oleksiak and Chicago Blackhawks Ryan Donato

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on The Latest talking about the teams that will be interested in Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “And you mentioned one of the names here that was added to the trade watch list. The updated trade watch list coming out on The Fourth Period today, Bowen Byram‘s on there. Jamie Oleksiak, Ryan Donato, just to name a few. So of those guys, what do you think their statuses are of the names on that new list.”

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars Poised To Make An Impact Move at the Deadline

Pagnotta: “Well, Oleksiak is an interesting one because he’s got a year left on his contract after this season. There’s a little bit of control. He’s got a 16, excuse me, team no-trade list. So he does control part of this process. But there are teams out there that like to go after defenseman that could fit a top four and lock that in for not just one run, but potentially two. So you look at teams like Toronto, you look at some other teams like Dallas that are looking to kind of shore up that back end, even Ottawa as well. So there’s going to be interest there.

Ryan Donato has had a very good season by his standards, and he’s got a $2 million cap hit. For teams like New Jersey, like Los Angeles, like Toronto, other teams that are also looking at the center position for third or likely fourth-line, they’re going to come calling Chicago to see what the price tag is for Ryan Donato. See if they can add him to their bottom six.”

Mikko Rantanen said he was ready to take a discount

Corey Masisak of The Denver Post: Mikko Rantanen said there were some contract talks with the Colorado Avalanche a couple days before he was traded and that he was ready to take less than market value.

“I was ready to take a significant discount for my market value,” Rantanen said. “We had some chats, like a couple days before. Then they traded me. That’s what happened. That’s why I didn’t expect what happened.

“I don’t want to go exactly into the numbers. I think some numbers have gone out already, I’ve heard. All I can say is, I was ready to take a discount.”

NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Must Know What Mikko Rantanen Wants

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.