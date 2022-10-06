NHL Injuries: Bruins, Flyers, Rangers, Blues, Penguins, Leafs and Capitals

Taylor Hall back skating

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall skated yesterday for the first time since last Saturday. Coach Jim Montgomery said he’s trying to get ahead of their original timeline.

Flyers aren’t sure if their goaltender will be ready

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella said that they are hopeful that goaltender Carter Hart will be ready for the start of the season but they aren’t sure. They also aren’t sure if goaltender Felix Sandstrom will be ready either. He is feeling better.

Joel Farabee hoping to be ready for opening night

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee was to visit a doctor yesterday. He’s been practicing and trying to get ready for opening night of the regular season but it’s not known yet if he’ll be ready according to coach John Tortorella.

Ryan Lindgren misses practice

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren missed yesterday’s practice with a lower-body injury.

Ivan Barbashev and Logan Brown skating

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that forward Ivan Barbashev skated yesterday and looked good. Forward Logan Brown skated as well but is “a little farther away” than Vladimir Tarasenko and Barbashev. It’s possible that Brown is able to play in Saturday’s pre-season game.

Jeff Carter back practicing, and three remain day-to-day

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter is back practicing has been out since September 25th with an undisclosed injury.

Carter took some contact while skating with Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen on the third-line.

They are hopeful he’ll be able to get into Friday’s exhibition game.

Coach Mike Sullivan said that forwards Teddy Blueger, Jonathan Gruden and defenseman Taylor Fedun are day-to-day with undisclosed injuries. They are skating.

Pierre Engvall could be ready for opening night and John Tavares ahead of schedule?

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on if forward Pierre Engvall will be ready for opening night: “It’s starting to look that way,”

David Alter of SI: Maple Leafs coach Keefe didn’t rule out forward John Tavares for their season opener on October 12th. His oblique injury was expected to keep him out until October 18th.

“The way that it would track out in terms of the plan that was set out was that he wouldn’t be available, but what his body is telling him is going to dictate whether that’s sooner, whether it’s later,” Keefe said.

PuckPedia is showing the Maple Leafs need to move $2.9 million salary by Oct. 11th.

Capitals T.J. Oshie leaves after taking a hit