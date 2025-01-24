The Top Five Contenders for the Years Vezina Trophy

As the 2024-25 NHL season approaches its final stretch, the league’s top goaltenders have emerged as key factors in their teams’ success. This season has seen established stars and rising talents make their mark between the pipes, with several netminders putting up impressive numbers and making game-changing saves night after night.

Connor Hellebuyck

At the forefront of this year’s goaltending elite is Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. The 31-year-old American has been phenomenal, leading the league in several key statistical categories. The two-time Vezina winner (2020 and 2024) has 29 wins in 38 games, a stellar 2.02 goals-against average, and an outstanding .927 save percentage; Hellebuyck has been the backbone of the Jets’ success this season. His league-leading six shutouts further demonstrate his ability to completely shut down opposing offenses on any given night.

Hellebuyck’s consistent excellence has made him the natural Vezina Trophy front-runner and the favorite to be Team USA’s starting goaltender in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Filip Gustavsson

At +2500 odds, the second spot in this elite group belongs to Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild. The young Swede has taken a significant step forward this season, cementing his place among the NHL’s top goaltenders. Gustavsson’s ability to make crucial saves and provide stability in the net has been instrumental in keeping the Wild competitive in a tough Central Division. Gustavsson is 18-10-3 with a 2.58 GAA, three shutouts, and a .913 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom is not far behind Hellebuyck in the goaltending hierarchy. The Swedish netminder has found new life after being traded to the New Jersey Devils in June. The Swedish netminder has silenced critics who questioned his hefty contract, putting up numbers that rival the best in the league. His 21 wins rank him 4th in the league, and his 2.20 GAA is 5th. Markstrom’s resurgence has been a key factor in the Devils’ strong season, and his performance has earned him the second spot in many goaltender rankings. Markstrom is a +3500 underdog at most sportsbooks.

Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars rounds out the top four, continuing to build on the promise he showed in previous seasons. The 26-year-old American has posted impressive numbers, with 23 wins in 35 games, ranking him second in the NHL, with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Oettinger’s consistency and ability to make big saves in crucial moments have made him a cornerstone of the Stars’ success. His strong play has also put him in contention for a starting role on Team USA, although he faces stiff competition from Hellebuyck.

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning completes the top five. The 2019 Vezina Trophy winner continues to excel despite recent concerns about his workload. Back surgery in 2023 sidelined him for over two months, but he seems fully recovered. His ability to elevate his game in high-pressure situations and his track record of success keep him in the conversation of elite NHL goaltenders.

Nobody is a Lock

It’s worth noting that the goaltending landscape is ever-changing, with several other netminders making strong cases for inclusion in the top tier. For instance, Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers has shown flashes of brilliance that remind observers why he was considered the top goalie in the league just a season ago. Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers has also had a resurgent season, building on his strong playoff performance from the previous year and helping lead the Panthers to another successful campaign.

As the season progresses, the performance of these top goaltenders will be crucial in determining their teams’ playoff fates. Stealing games and providing consistency in the net becomes even more vital as the stakes rise. For players like Hellebuyck and Oettinger, their regular-season success could translate into key roles for their national teams in international competitions.

The evolving nature of goaltending in the NHL is also evident in teams’ strategies. Many clubs are moving towards a tandem approach, recognizing the importance of having two capable goaltenders to navigate the grueling NHL schedule. This trend has allowed teams to keep their top netminders fresh for crucial games and playoff runs.

As we look towards the playoffs and beyond, the goaltending storylines will remain a focal point of NHL discussions. Whether it’s established stars maintaining their elite status, rising talents making their mark or unexpected heroes emerging, the men between the pipes will play a pivotal role in shaping the outcomes of this NHL season and those to come.