NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Oilers, Panthers, Islanders, Penguins, and Maple Leafs

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Elias Lindholm won’t play this week according to coach Jim Montgomery. They aren’t saying what is wrong with him

Forward Max Jones is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin returned to practice. He’s been out since September 18th, when he only lasted a few minutes into their first skate.

Mark Spector: The Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane had successful surgery and he’s expected to be out for five to six months.

“My money says the first game he plays this season is a playoff game.”

Derek Van Diest: Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse isn’t sure if he’ll play in any preseason games but he’s “condifent” he’ll be ready for their season opener.

TSN: Oilers forward Raphael Lavoie will be out a couple of days with a lower-body injury.

George Richards: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Tomas Nosek will be out for a couple of weeks with an upper-body injury.

“It’s going to take a few days to know the extent of this injury,” Maurice said. “It depends on how fast he heals. But this is not going to be short term; we’re weeks, not days, from where we’re at right now.”

TSN: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark tweaked something. He wasn’t on the ice with the team yesterday as a precaution but is expected to join the main group today.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin has been on the ice but he hasn’t practiced with the team. He’s recovering from offseason back surgery.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson remains day-to-day with an upper-body but is skating on his own. He’s been out since the start of training camp.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews left the ice after 25 minutes yesterday. Coach Craig Berube said that Matthews has an upper-body issue but “It’s not serious. He should be fine.”

Dave McCarthy: Male Leafs forward Steven Lorentz (PTO) returned to practice after missing the first three days of camp with an upper-body injury.

David Alter: Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.