NHL News: The Winnipeg Jets and Cole Perfetti Agree on a Two-Year Deal

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Cole Perfetti to a two-year contract with a $3.25 million salary cap hit.

Cole Perfetti, signed 2x$3.25M by WPG, is a young low-event forward who produced efficiently in small, relatively sheltered minutes last season. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/rugbakc8Zi — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 24, 2024

TSN: Craig Button with Jay Onrait on his thoughts on Cole Perfetti’s deal with the Winnipeg Jets.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “So the deal is done, Perfetti will get into camp. What are your thoughts on the deal, Craig?”

Button: “I think it’s a good deal for the Winnipeg Jets. I think it’s a good deal for Cole Perfetti.

So when Dawson Mercer of the New Jersey Devils signed his contract, three years at an annual average value of $4 million, I think that the parameters were in place for Cole Perfetti now to find a way to get a deal. It’s one year shorter. He doesn’t have the same experience as Dawson Mercer, but certainly, when you think about him being a half a point a game player, I think the dollar spent really nicely for Cole Perfetti.

This is a player that the Winnipeg Jets have seen be able to show the flashes of offensive brilliance that they expected when they drafted him tenth overall. And I think as Cole matures and finds his way and gets a little bit more comfortable, I think that, that productivity will just become that much more enhanced. And certainly, for the Winnipeg Jets they want offensive players, Cole provides that.

And yeah, maybe there was a little bit of stress, but Kevin Cheveldayoff in the vast majority of cases has shown, I’ll get my players signed and I’ll get them at a good price. And I think, certainly, that’s exactly what happened here with Cole Perfetti.