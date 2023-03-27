NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Predators, and the Senators

Arizona Coyotes PR: Coyotes forward Brett Ritchie missed yesterday’s game with an illness.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews was on the ice yesterday morning, which is good news. There are only nine games left in the season. Toews has been out since January 28th.

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson on Toews:

“To me, this has been the best scenario I’ve seen since him coming back, where he’s feeling better, and hopefully that translates to getting on the ice with the team. Unfortunately, we don’t practice tomorrow or later in the week, might be more toward the end of the week, but we’ll see where he’s at. Maybe he even gets out for a morning skate soon.”

Mario Tirabassi: Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi left last night’s game.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said that Tinordi has been dealing with a reoccurring hip injury.

They’ll have a better idea about the injury on Tuesday but it’s expected that Tinordi will miss a few games.

NHL.com: Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene left last night’s game with an upper-body in the second period. He was hit in the hand by a Dante Fabbro shot.

Alex Daugherty: Injured Predators count for approximately $37 million – Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen, Alex Carrier, Juuso Parssinen, and Mark Borowiecki.

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun will be out for a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury. Chychrun averaged 21 minutes of ice time per game with the Senators and had two goals and three assists in 12 games.

“He’s done a nice job moving pucks, putting guys into the boards, and it’s a big loss for us, but we’ve dealt with so many of these injuries and things this year for whatever reason,” Smith said Saturday. “The next guy has to come in and do the job.”