NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Flames, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Sharks, Leafs, and Capitals

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki practiced with a full face shield. Also on the ice for Coyotes practice were defensemen Matt Dumba and Travis Dermott.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom missed last night’s game with an illness.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Erik Haula “doesn’t looking like he’ll be available” for Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.

Forward Curtis Lazar (lower-body) was taking full contract at practice, so this is a good sign.

Stefen Rosner: The New York Islanders placed defenseman Sebastian Aho on the IR retroactive to November 24th.

GM Lou Lamoriello said on the weekend that Aho was being evaluated and they didn’t he’d be out as long as defenseman Adam Pelech was going to be. Pelech in the LTIR and is eligible to return on December 19th at the earliest.

New York Islanders: Islanders forwards Simon Holmstrom and Cal Clutterbuck are day-to-day with an illness.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette last night on forward Kaapo Kakko: “He’s being evaluated, we should know more tomorrow.”

New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko has gone to the dressing room with an apparent leg injury following an awkward fall. pic.twitter.com/fyevFByKYZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2023

TSN: Ottawa Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was back on the ice practicing after being out with a minor injury.

Defenseman Thomas Chabot was on the ice and his getting closer to returning and could return on Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

San Jose Sharks PR: The San Jose Sharks put forward Filip Zadina on the IR.

Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now: Sharks forward Tomas Hertl missed last night’s game with a mid-body injury. Coach David Quinn said it’s not serious.

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said that defenseman John Klingberg has a hip injury and that they hope to have some clarity on his status by the end of this week.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary returned to the lineup last night. He’d been out since November 10th.