NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Nashville Predators won’t be rebuilding

TSN: The Nashville Predators aren’t going to be contender this season like they had planned, but they won’t really become sellers at the deadline as they aren’t rebuilding according to Pierre LeBrun.

“It’s really in an effort to reset his team for the off-season where he plans to be aggressive again, both in free agency and in the trade market. He believes this team has the talent to have a bounceback next year, to compete for a playoff spot. That’s the hope. And so, no, he’s not dropping a grenade on this thing.”

Predators GM Barry Trotz told LeBrun that there is “no chance” about trading Steven Stamkos.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Philadelphia Flyers could use some depth on the blue line and help down the middle

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere is an active GM, looking at ways to improve their roster.

Their goaltender has been stabilized with Samuel Ersson and Aleksei Kolosov as the top two, with Ivan Fedotov as the number three. There’s been no indication that they waive or trade Fedotov. They’ll continue to carry three goalies.

Their top-six on the blue line seems to be set, but they could look to add some depth and size there.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen could still be moved, but his recent play is making the asking price go up.

The Flyers have struggled scoring and it’s been known for a while now that they could use some help down the middle.

Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi could be one option for the Flyers. Size may be an issue for the Flyers though. Frank Seravalli reported last month the Flyers talked to the Ottawa Senators, who have since improved and may not be looking to sell a center.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and the Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres Dylan Cozens‘ name has hit the rumor mill but the cost to acquire may be higher than his play. The Flyers have spoken to the Sabres about Cozens. Joel Farabee and Jamie Drysdale are two names that might make some sense going the other way.