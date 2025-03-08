NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Oilers, Wild, Rangers, Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender John Gibson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Miles: Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev (hand) was activated from the IR.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said that they placed Miro Heiskanen on the IR in case they needed it to add someone else last minute at the deadline. They were considering adding another defenseman.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Nill said Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin could return at the end of the season or at the start of the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers: Statement on forward Evander Kane.

“After further consultation with team medical staff, it has been determined that forward Evander Kane will not be ready to return to action for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. As a result, he will remain on LTIR (long-term injured reserve).

Kane underwent successful abdominal surgery last September. His rehabilitation continues to take place in Edmonton under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers GM Stan Bowman said they don’t know if Kane would be ready for Game 1 of the playoff but if they go on a long-run, he should be ready.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is adamant that forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek and defenseman Jonas Brodin will be ready to return to the lineup before the end of the season.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (upper-body) is skating on his own. Not much of an update on him as Peter Laviolette wouldn’t get into any timeline.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers forward Chris Kreider is traveling to Ottawa with the team but is still day-to-day, according to coach Laviolette. Based on the way he practiced, it didn’t look like he’ll be in the lineup.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Chris Tanev is doubtful for tonight.

Scott Laughton and Brandon Carlo are expected to be in the lineup.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Victor Olofsson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Olofsson is day-to-day and it’s not a long-term thing.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals forward Carter Mazur suffered an upper-body injury in his NHL debut on Thursday is going to miss some time and has been placed on the IR.

