NHL Injuries: Ducks, Flames, Stars, Wild, Rangers, Flyers, and Maple Leafs

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler returned to the lineup. Forwards Leo Carlsson (upper-body) and Brock McGinn (lower-body) remained out.

TSN: Ducks forward Trevor Zegras left last night’s game in the second period. He wasn’t able to put any weight on his leg as he left the ice. There was no update after the game and he’ll undergo tests today.

Trevor Zegras immediately waved at the bench after he went down. Not what the Ducks need to see at this point (or any point).@SportingTrib | #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/GADrsRXNzi — Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) December 5, 2024

Calgary Flames: Forward Justin Kirkland had surgery on his ACL and will be out for the rest of the season.

4 Nations Face-Off Rosters – Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin will have surgery today to repair a left-side femoral acetabular impingement and a left-side hip labrum. He’s expected to be out for four to six months.

Sam Nestler : “Tyler has been managing the injury, but it eventually got to the point where surgery was going to be required, you just never know the time frame. Really no other options with this injury once it can no longer be rehabbed with therapy & rest.”

: “Tyler has been managing the injury, but it eventually got to the point where surgery was going to be required, you just never know the time frame. Really no other options with this injury once it can no longer be rehabbed with therapy & rest.” Bruce LeVine: “There are 5 1/2 months until the beginning of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Seguin’s timeline is 4-6 months. Best case scenario, move Seguin’s salary (more than 9mil) to LTIR. Make all trades possible to upgrade team. Get Tyler back for postseason”

Michael Russo: Hearing the Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin was given a maintenance day. Forward Brett Berard (lower-body) skated before practice.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (lower-body) practiced on consecutive days.

Four Nations Faceoff: Team Canada Goes Down a Familiar Route

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe missed his second game in a row.