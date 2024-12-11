NHL Injuries: Ducks, Hurricanes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Predators, Devils, Islanders, Pens, Kraken, Blues, Leafs, Caps and Jets

Frank Seravalli: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras went out looking for a second opinion(s) for the best treatments for his knee injury. They may have a better idea of timeline in the next day or so.

Kurt Dusterberg: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury left last night’s game after the first period. Coach Rod Brind’Amour: “That’s not looking good. I’m assuming he’s going to be out for a while, but we don’t know for sure yet.”

Wes Crosby: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner was on the ice for the first time since his injury.

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi left last night’s game after the first period. There was no update after the game.

Forward Gustav Nyquist missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Defenseman Alexandre Carrier is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian returned to the lineup after missing the past 16 games with a jaw injury.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy didn’t have a timeline on when forward Anthony Duclair (lower-body) and defenseman Adam Pelech (upper-body) would be returning to the lineup. Both players were skating in no-contact jerseys.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov isn’t skating and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Philip Tomasino returned last night after missing Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Darren Brown: Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde left last night’s game in the third with a lower-body injury. There was no update after the game.

Kevin Woodley: St. Louis Blues forward Radek Faksa left in the third period after being cut by a skate. Coach Jim Montgomery: “He’s doing all right … he took some stitches, but thankfully, no damage.”

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs activated forward Max Domi from the IR.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said they expect forward Alex Ovechkin to return in two to three weeks.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel on David Gustafsson: “He’s just getting stitched up there. The concussion, I don’t know that part, yet, sorry. He’s got a nasty cut that’s getting sewn up.”