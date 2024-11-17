NHL Injuries: Ducks, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Canadiens, Penguins, Sharks and Leafs

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Cam Fowler is out for two to four weeks with an upper-body injury. Forward Mason McTavish is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes: The Carolina Hurricanes placed forward Seth Jarvis on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to be an available option today according to coach Rod Brind’Amour yesterday.

CHGO Blackhawks: The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Seth Jones on the IR with a right foot injury. Jones will be re-evaluated when the team returns home.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said it will be longer than 7-10 days.

Dan Greenspan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson was a late scratch due to a lower-body injury. Forward Michael Rasmussen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers didn’t have an update on Darnell Nurse after the game. He was walking around with the trainers and joking with them according to Jack Michaels.

Ryan Reaves made a face-to-face apology to Nurse at the Oilers dressing room during the third period.

Mark Masters: Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Viktor Arvidsson wasn’t quite ready to return.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello is on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Wes Crosby: Wild forward Nico Sturm missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury that he sustained on Thursday.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang missed last night’s game with an illness.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek left last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Sheng Peng: Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky didn’t have an update on Vanecek after the game. They don’t practice today.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on Toronto Maple Leafs injured forwards Auston Matthews and Calle Jarnkrok.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron Maclean: “Toronto. Matthews.”

Friedman: “Look, I mean, we’ve just got to keep updating this, because he’s one of the biggest names in the sport. The Maple Leafs are going to be careful. They’re not panicked at all, but they’re going to be careful. And I don’t know that we’re going to see him in the next week. They’ve only got one game before they play on Sunday.

The one thing they are bracing for is, I think Calle Jarnkrok is going to be out a it.”

Maclean: “You said they’re very careful with Austin’s medical because he always is very careful.”

Friedman: “Very private.”