NHL Injuries: Ducks, Stars, Red Wings, Predators, Devils, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Leafs, Golden Knights, and Jets

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin hasn’t spoken with their training staff and isn’t sure how long defenseman Radko Gudas will be out.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa didn’t practice yesterday and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Forward Tyler Seguin practiced and will be a game-time decision tonight.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Forward Dylan Larkin is day-to-day and coach Derek Lalonde didn’t sound optimistic that Larkin will be ready for Thursday.

Michael Gallagher: Nashville Predators coach Barry Trotz said defenseman Dante Fabbro will be out for two to three weeks. Defensemen Spencer Stastney and Jeremy Lauzon are out week-to-week.

Michael Gallagher: Predators coach Trotz said that defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was injured on the last play of the game against the Seattle Kraken. If it were the playoffs, Lauzon would be playing.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes missed last night’s game. He didn’t practice yesterday but did work out off-ice.

Defenseman John Marino missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Sam Kasan: Marino had missed two of their previous three games with an upper-body injury.

Sam Kasan: Devils forward Nolan Foote is injured again.

Vince Z. Mercogliano; New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette on defenseman Ryan Lindgren: “When you watch somebody leave the ice like that, then you come back and they tell you it might be 2 or 3 weeks, that’s some good news. He’s such a great player for us, so it’s tough. But we’ll make sure he’s healthy. We won’t rush him back.”

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defensemen Jamie Drysdale and Rasmus Ristolainen were on the ice yesterday with their skills coach. Both players are out with upper-body injuries and are listed as week-to-week.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury according to coach Mike Sullivan.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin missed last night’s game.

SinBin.vegas: Multiple sources have said that the Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl is expected to start skating by the end of this week or early next week. There was no timeline given.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness missed last night’s game as he returned to Winnipeg for a minor medical procedure. Scott Arniel will take over the coach duties on an interim basis.