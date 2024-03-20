NHL Rumors: The New Jersey Devils, and the New York Rangers

The New Jersey Devils will have to pony up if they want to acquire Juuse Saros

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now: There were reports that the New Jersey Devils made a push for Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros but GM Barry Trotz didn’t get a big enough offer to make a move.

“Juuse Saros has played extremely well in this league and is a superstar in this league,” Trotz said. “I wasn’t going to accept inadequate stuff from other teams, unproven stuff from other teams.”

The Devils will inquire about Saros and Calgary Flames Jacob Markstrom again in the offseason as they search for a No. 1 goaltender.

If the Devils are going to make a serious run at Saros, the Devils will have to move someone like Dawson Mercer, a prospect like Seamus Casey, and draft picks that include a first-rounder.

The New York Rangers filled holes at the deadline

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Go for a Beer and Explain Your Feelings episode on the New York Rangers plugging holes at the deadline and not going after someone like Jake Guentzel. Alexander Wennberg turned down an extension with the Seattle Kraken, and Max Pacioretty decided to stay in Washington.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “You know, there’s been a lot of talk about how the Rangers could have gone for a guy like (Jake) Guentzel. They decided not to, and they, want the Rangers chose to do was plug holes.

And, you know, what did they do? They went out they got Alexander Wennberg. He turned down an extension in Seattle. He got traded to the Rangers and he looks like he’s a good fit for where they have slotted him in, in that third-line center area.

They targeted Jack Roslovic. Now they also went for Max Pacioretty and Pacioretty decided to stay where he was. So they pivoted and they went to Jack Roslovic. And they’ve got Jack Roslovic playing on one of their top lines right now and it looks like it’s a good fit.

And, you know, suddenly you look at the Rangers, like Roslovic’s playing with (Chris) Kreider and (Mika) Zibanejad and it looks like it’s a good fit. And Roslovic is an interesting guy because people have always said he’s a really, really talented guy, but he’s never been what everybody hoped he would be.”