NHL Injuries: Eakin, Canadiens, Bruins, Blackhawks, and Devils

Cody Eakin headed to Switzerland

TSN: Forward Cody Eakin signed with SCL Tigers of the Swiss League. Eakin had been in the Calgary Flames camp on a PTO.

The Canadiens sign William Trudeau to an ELC

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens sign defenseman William Trudeau to a three-year, entry-level contract. Trudeau was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL draft.

NHL Injury notes

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has an upper-body injury and will miss tonight’s game.

Boston Bruins: Coach Jim Montgomery on DeBrusk: “He’s not eligible to play tomorrow but we think that he’s gonna be back sooner than we expected when it originally happened so that’s good news.”

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is listed as day-to-day. He should be ready to go by the end of next week.

Mario Tirabassi: The Chicago Blackhawks have activated forward Jason Dickinson from the IR.

Jim Biringer: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier skated yesterday but not in the top-four lines. Though things could change, it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to go today.