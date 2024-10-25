NHL Injuries: Flames, Blackhawks, Avs, Panthers, Kings, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Blues, and Leafs

Ryan Pike: The Calgary Flames have activated forward Kevin Rooney from the IR.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez (groin) was briefly on the ice for their morning skate.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said that goaltender Laurent Brossoit could potentially start practicing with the team next week in San Jose. It will take a couple of weeks after that before he’s game ready.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Artturi Lehkonen will be meeting with doctors next week. He wore a regular jersey yesterday as he’s sick of wearing a red one.

Dan Rosen: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov wasn’t able to return from his lower-body injury to get into last night’s game. Coach Paul Maurice said that he could be ready for Saturday.

NHL Rosters: The Los Angeles Kings have activated goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the IR.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman remains out with an upper-body and wasn’t on the ice yesterday as he’s also sick.

Coach John Hynes said that defenseman Jared Spurgeon (lower-body) would join the team in Philadelphia.

Bill Spaulding: New Jersey Devils defensemen Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce returned to the lineup last night.

New York Islanders; Forward Anthony Duclair will be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey was on the ice for the team’s morning in a no-contact jersey. That might have been the first time he’s skated with the team since his injury.

Matthew DeFranks: Scott Perunovich, Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist returned to the St. Louis Blues lineup.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty (lower-body) wasn’t on the ice for their morning skate.

Lance Hornby: The Maple Leafs have activated goaltender Joseph Woll from the IR and assigned Denis Hildeby to the AHL.

Lance Hornby: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that forward Calle Jarnkrok hasn’t started skating yet.