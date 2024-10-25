NHL News: Shea Theodore Signs a Seven-Year Contract Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract extension with a $7.425 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Theodore’s deal

2025-26: $1M Salary & $8.5M Signing Bonus

2026-27: 1M & 8.5M SB

2027-28: $1M & 7.6M SB

2028-29: $1M & 6.275M SB

2029-30: $5.7 million

2030-31: $5.7 million

2031-32: $5.7M million

There is a no-trade clause for the first five years and a 15-team no-trade clause for the final two years.

SinBin.vegas: “This makes Theodore the 2nd highest-paid defenseman on VGK behind Alex Pietrangelo ($8.8m), slightly in front of Noah Hanifin ($7.35m). VGK will now have $23.575 million locked into the top three defensemen, roughly 25.6% of next season’s salary cap.”

Theodore’s microstats tell the story of a player who’s very gifted with the puck, no surprise to anyone who’s watched him. There’s a bit of smoke suggesting his defence might not be as bad as xG makes it seem, but that’s obviously murky territory. pic.twitter.com/ns1StnwfP8 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 24, 2024

NHL Rumors: Scouting the Maple Leafs, Team Canada 4 Nations, and Tyler Johnson

Shea Theodore signed a hefty deal with Vegas; he’s currently playing at a #2D–#3D calibre after many years of considerably stronger. If he continues to decline as he has recently the deal will be pretty player-friendly pretty soon. pic.twitter.com/Y7P4mu0TAA — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) October 24, 2024

Theodore probably leaves a little on the table to stay in #VGK, even when considering the no income tax factor but pretty good deal for both sides here. pic.twitter.com/BV8IBG5R3X — AFP Analytics (@AFPAnalytics) October 24, 2024

NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Canadiens, Devils, Blues, Kraken, Leafs, Utah, and the Canucks