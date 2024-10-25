NHL News: Shea Theodore Signs a Seven-Year Contract Extension
The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract extension with a $7.425 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Theodore’s deal

2025-26: $1M Salary & $8.5M Signing Bonus
2026-27: 1M & 8.5M SB
2027-28: $1M & 7.6M SB
2028-29: $1M & 6.275M SB
2029-30: $5.7 million
2030-31: $5.7 million
2031-32: $5.7M million

There is a no-trade clause for the first five years and a 15-team no-trade clause for the final two years.

SinBin.vegas: “This makes Theodore the 2nd highest-paid defenseman on VGK behind Alex Pietrangelo ($8.8m), slightly in front of Noah Hanifin ($7.35m). VGK will now have $23.575 million locked into the top three defensemen, roughly 25.6% of next season’s salary cap.”

