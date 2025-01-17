NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Panthers, Wild, Islanders, Senators, Kraken, Leafs, and the Jets

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward William Carrier is getting another opinion on his lower-body injury.

Forward Tyson Jost (lower-body) skated yesterday but “is still a ways away.”

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog took part in some of the teams’ drills at the start of their morning skate yesterday.

Defenseman Samuel Girard returned to the lineup.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, and Winnipeg Jets

TSN: Avs coach Jared Bednar when asked if Landeskog could return to practice soon: “I sure hope so.”

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

TSN: Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart didn’t take part in their morning skate yesterday but did play last night.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad missed his fourth consecutive game last night. Head coach Paul Maurice said Ekblad could return on Saturday or Tuesday.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Jakub Lauko was activated from the IR.

Stephen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair on his injury: “Still feeling it, but I’m not using that as an excuse at all. I just need to play better.”

TSN: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot wasn’t in the lineup last night. He did take part in their morning skate with a bubble on. He took a puck to the face during Tuesday’s game.

Forwards David Perron and Michael Amadio both skated in regular jerseys but not in the lineup.

Darren Brown: Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak left the game in the first period and is day-to-day.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe returned to the lineup last night.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz was back on the ice yesterday. He’s been out since December 12th.

Leafs PR: The Maple Leafs put forward John Tavares on the IR with a lower-body injury and recalled forward Fraser Minten.

Dave McCarthy: Leafs coach Craig Berube on Tavares: “Week to week right now.”

NHL Rumors: Toronto Getting Their Shopping List Ready

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that forwards Vladislav Namestnikov and Mason Appleton skated before their practice yesterday and could join the team for practice today in a no-contact jersey.

Arniel said that defensemen Haydn Fleury and Colin Miller could be options this weekend.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? We’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.