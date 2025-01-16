NHL Rumors: Toronto Getting Their Shopping List Ready

Toronto Tipping Their Hand To Scott Laughton?

Scott Laughton of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs make it no secret that a Center is on their wishlist for the March 7th NHL Trade Deadline. Defensive middle-six centers are hard to come by and often can provide timely offense in the playoffs. Scott Laughton is one of those players that should be a high priority.

The fact that character and grit seem to be valued a lot helps Toronto’s cause. However, would the Philadelphia Flyers really trade Laughton and how much would it cost? Now, that depends on who you talk to. His versatility helps even on the third line where Toronto can insert him ideally on the Wing or Center.

People like his age as well. Laughton can be extended beyond next season if he plays well enough. At only 30 years old, he has a few years left in the tank. The legs get going and Laughton plays above his 190-pound frame.

There are cons to every deal but the pros outweigh them here. So, Toronto could do this if Philadelphia is willing.

Brad Treliving And Toronto Priorities Come March 7th

Luke Fox of SportsNet: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Brad Treliving have an idea of what they want this trade deadline. However, the market is not always as open a book as it appears. A need is pretty apparent for Center depth. Max Domi is more of a winger from a defensive standpoint than a pivot. Those are just the facts.

The problem is threading the needle. Wanting a Center that can score a little bit is tough this time of year. Some players will become available while others will come off the market.

Standard names are going to include guys like Yanni Gourde and Scott Laughton among others. Treliving cannot take a chance of a younger Center here. He needs experience with scoring punch and defensive responsibility. Again, this is asking a lot. Many people have said hey, this is not fantasy hockey.

Can Treliving find the right move for the best possible price?

Few expect Toronto to go through this deadline without making at least a couple of moves. The 3C has been a position that has bugged the Maple Leafs in playoffs runs past. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

