NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Wild, Predators, Sharks, Leafs and Golden Knights

Elliotte Friedman: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov missed last night’s game and is day-to-day but could be ready to play this weekend.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin is out week-to-week.

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton was on the ice before practice yesterday. He’s been out since October 28th with a broken foot. His timeline was six to eight weeks.

Bruce Miles: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz missed last night’s game after “tweaking something” on Monday.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane (upper-body) was on the ice yesterday morning but wasn’t quite ready to play last night.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Jakub Lauko had an MRI and will be out for a while.

Forward Marat Khusnutdinov could be ready to return on Friday.

Heather Engel: Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon missed last night’s with a lower-body injury. He’s out week-to-week.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Mikael Granlund missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

Max Miller: Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies practiced in a regular jersey.

David Alter: The Maple Leafs send defenseman Dakota Mermis to the Marlies (AHL) on an LTIR conditioning loan.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews still needs a few more skates before he’s ready to return. He could be ready for Saturday.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson was activated and returned to the lineup last night.

Ryan Boulding: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned to the lineup last night after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

