NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Philadelphia Flyers

A critical homestand for Detroit Red Wings head coach

TSN: The Detroit Red Wings want to make the playoffs and sit three points of the wildcard heading into last night’s games. They have a critical three-game homestand for head coach Derek Lalonde according to Darren Dreger.

“What happens if they go 1-for-3 or 0-for-3? Now, the upside is they could go 3-for-3 or win 2-of-3 and Derek Lalonde, who’s in the final year of his contract with the Detroit Red Wings, stays on the Red Wings’ bench. We know that Steve Yzerman is loyal to his coaches, but again, they have to remain competitive.”

TSN: The Columbus Blue Jackets have held trade talks with teams about right-handed defenseman David Jiricek according to Chris Johnston. What are they for in return?

“I think a significant thing has happened here – is initially the Blue Jackets were looking to get another prospect back, someone equivalent, a kind-for-kind type of trade for Jiricek. You know, they’re getting to the point where they may consider now a package of picks, maybe even a depth defenceman as part of what it would take to get him. I think that will bring more teams into the mix here.”

TSN: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere is an active GM and is taking lots of calls according to Darren Dreger. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is getting lots of interest and he’s got a couple of years left on his deal. He’s not the only one getting interest.

“Not that Philadelphia wants to get rid of him, but Scott Laughton is a centreman that is drawing a crowd. Lots of interest in him, but – again – not eager to move him. So, if they have to listen closer to the deadline, it’s going to take a premium draft pick or likely a top young prospect or NHL player.”

