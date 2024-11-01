NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Wild, Devils, Penguins, Sharks, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Artturi Lehkonen is aiming for next Tuesday for his return.

Forward Jonathan Drouin took some “controlled contact” but is still sore. His return date is not known.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was at practice in a regular jersey.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Curtis Lazar will be out indefinitely after having a procedure done on his left knee. He was injured on Sunday against the Ducks.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins Blake Lizotte (concussion) was doing line rushes yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Lizotte on his injury: “pretty unfortunate, but the staff here is great and got me back into a good spot…. excited about being back. It’s been a long few weeks. Being with a new team, it’s exciting to have a chance to get in the action and be with the guys.”

Eric Stephens: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that forward Macklin Celebrini (hip) is back doing team activities and has taken the next step. No date has been set to activate him from the IR and return to games.

Sheng Peng: Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Celebrini may not return to the lineup immediately and he still considers him week-to-week.

Darren Dreger: Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Jani Hakanpaa is getting close to returning.

It would make some sense if went to the AHL on a conditioning stint to get into a game or two.

Kyle Cushman: Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar and defenseman Hakanpaa are eligible to come off the IR on November 1st. They may go on a conditioning stint when they are fully healthy. **Update: The Leafs sent Dewar and Hakanpaa to the AHL on LTIR condition loans this morning.

The Leafs don’t have salary cap issues to activate either, but they would have to waive someone before being activated. Top two candidates may be newly acquired Matt Benning and Philippe Myers.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals defensemen Matt Roy (lower-body) and Jakob Chychrun (upper-body) were on the ice in no-contact jerseys.