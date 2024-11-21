NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Ducks, Avalanche, Hurricanes, and Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks will eventually address their blue line

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman earlier this week on the Vancouver Canucks: “I do not sense panic with the #Canucks but they don’t like what’s going on, they will address the defense at some point. How long will they wait? will they get impatient?”

The Boston Bruins did offer Jim Montgomery an extension, and they need find the players who love being in Boston

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that there “were contract offers” made to former head coach Jim Montgomery this past offseason as Sweeney didn’t want Montgomery feeling like a lame duck this season in the last year of his contract.

Shawn Hutcheon: Bruins GM Sweeney: “We’re going to identify the guys that love being here, love representing the Boston Bruins, and if they don’t, then I’ll make some changes as a result of that and performance will drive it.”

A few teams might be interested in Anaheim Ducks John Gibson

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks and goaltender John Gibson have had a mutual agreement for over a year to find a new home. The play of Lukas Dostal may signal a Gibson trade by the deadline.

The 31-year-old Gibson has two years left at a $6.4 million cap hit, and the Ducks are believed to be okay with retaining some salary.

The Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes are two potential fits.

The Avs could definitely use an upgrade in net, though a source said Avs management believes things will work themselves out in net for them. The Avs may not want to trade for a goaltender now as they may not see a real upgrade that’s available. The market could change before the deadline.

Sources say the Hurricanes are doing their due diligence on the goalie market. Frederik Andersen is out longer-term and what happens if Pyotr Kochetkov gets injured? Gibson at a reduced rate might be worth the gamble.

The Edmonton Oilers might be an outside team. Gibson does have a modified no-trade clause but it’s believed he’d consider the Oilers. Don’t get the sense that the Oilers are looking for goaltending at this time.

