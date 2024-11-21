Western Conference Injuries: Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Sharks, Blues, Kraken, Utah, and the Canucks

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones was put on the IR with a right foot injury. He’ll be out for four weeks. He suffered the injury on November 14th.

Tom Gulitti: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev is getting close to returning and could start tonight. He’s been out for two games with an upper-body injury.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist left last night’s games. They don’t think it’s serious and should no more today.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Mikael Granlund was pulled from the game by a concussion spotter and didn’t return. It might have been too late in the game to come back.

Sheng Peng: Coach Ryan Warsofsky didn’t have an update after the game.

Lou Korac of The Hockey News: St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg has started skating less than three weeks after the injury. He injured his right knee on November 2nd. The timeline for his return was four to six weeks.

Forward Brayden Schenn and defenseman Justin Faulk were given maintenance days and are hopeful for tonight.

Defenseman P.O. Joseph has been out for the past three games with a lower-body injury is getting closer to returning. He’s likely not ready for tonight.

Defenseman Nick Leddy has been out for 16 games with a lower-body injury and things are status quo.

Darren Brown: Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn took part in their morning skate yesterday. It was the first time he’s been back on the ice with teammates since October 17th when he suffered a mid-body injury. He could still be a couple of weeks out.

NHL.com: Utah goaltender Connor Ingram is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was on the ice and alternating with the other goaltenders.

Kevin Woodley: There is no timetable on when Demko will return from his lower-body injury – the popliteus muscle that is behind his left knee.

“It’s obviously been a long road, so it’s nice to be back with the guys a little bit, definitely a little more energy, a little pepper in my step coming back and being out with those guys,” Demko said. “Still a lot of work to do, I think, but I feel really good. It’s the best I felt, obviously, in 7-8 months, so finally have a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure, and have a lot of direction in what we’re trying to accomplish and we’ve gotten some huge progress and big jumps the last probably two, three, four weeks, so we’re moving in the right direction.”

