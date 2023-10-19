NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Rangers, Senators, Preds, Leafs, Canucks, and Jets

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen practiced yesterday after leaving Tuesday’s game early after taking a shot to the mask.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski practiced and looked ready to go.

Forward Yegor Chinakhov (back strain) and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (stomach bug) skated yesterday.

Aaron Portzline: Werenski could be ready to return for their game on Friday.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett won’t play tonight due to a lower-body injury. Coach Paul Maurice said they are hopeful that he is able to return at some point during their current four-game homestand.

Forward Jonah Gadjovich should be able to return from his upper-body injury next month.

NY Rangers PR: New York Rangers forward Nick Bonino didn’t practice yesterday. He’s day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris returned to the lineup last night.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Luke Schenn will be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi was given a maintenance day yesterday.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson missed practice yesterday. Coach Rick Tocchet said: “little bit of maintenance, little bit banged up,”

On if he could miss tonight’s game: “No, I don’t think so,”

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi will be out for four to six weeks with a sprained MCL.

Forward Mason Appleton had a maintenance day but is expected to play tonight.