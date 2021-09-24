NHL Injuries: Malkin, Korpisalo, Kane, Backstrom, Bishop, Hoffman, and Price

Malkin out two months

Elliotte Friedman: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall said that forward Evgeni Malkin will miss at least the first two months of this season.

Korpisalo out with a groin injury

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will miss the start of training camp because of a groin injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Kane bothered by a nagging injury

John Dietz: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on Patrick Kane‘s injury: “Without getting into specifics on it, it’s something that a lot of players go through. I would say that that’s not uncommon for players to have nagging-type things that come and go.”

John Dietz: Bowman continued: “I don’t know if it’s in Patrick’s case, but a lot of players don’t want to have surgery. … It’s not something that he’s that concerned about. It’s just there.”

Backstrom rehabbing a hip injury

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom continue to rehab his hip and will miss the start of training camp. Backstrom hasn’t been ruled out to start the season.

“We will see how he responds here,” MacLellan said. “I think he is feeling better now. We will see how it goes here over the next few weeks, a better indication of where he is at over the next few weeks.”

They are listing it as week-to-week. He didn’t have offseason surgery but didn’t do much skating this offseason. He had surgery on the same hip back in May of 2015.

Bishop still recovering from knee surgery

NHL.com: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop is not cleared to play in games yet but will take part in training camp. Bishop had surgery last October on his right knee and recovery was expected to be at least five months.

“He’s just going to continue to go through the process to see where he is,” Nill said. “He’s been skating all summer and now we’re going to ramp up the workload and see where he’s at.”

Nill added that even though he skated in the offseason, he has a long way to go.

Five Canadiens failed their physicals

NHL.com: Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman was one of five Canadiens to fail their physical. He’s expected to miss all of training camp with a lower-body injury.

Also expected to miss all of training camp are Paul Byron (hip), Joel Teasdale (knee), Josh Brook (knee), and Carey Price (knee).

Byron had hip surgery in July. Recovery is expected to be five months.

Price had knee surgery on July 22nd. Recovery is expected to be 10 to 12 weeks. He is skating.